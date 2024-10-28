Dy CM Surinder Choudhary Flags Fake Account On X Tags Police
10/28/2024 5:08:10 AM
File photo of J&K Dy CM Minister Surinder Choudhary
Jammu- Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary on Monday flagged a fake account in his name created on social networking site 'X' and tagged the Police for action.
The fake account impersonating Choudhary cropped up on X within a fortnight after the formation of a new government headed by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.
Sharing a picture of the fake profile in a post on X, the deputy chief minister said,“This is a fake account created by some miscreant...”
He requested the people not to follow the fake account and also tagged the chief minister and the Jammu and Kashmir Police.
