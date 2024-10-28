Wireless Gigabit Market Challenges & Advancements By 2031

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Introduction

The term "wireless gigabit " pertains to the worldwide market encompassing high-speed wireless communication technologies that facilitate data transmission over short distances, achieving speeds of gigabit or higher (1 Gbps or more). This is commonly utilized within the 60 GHz frequency spectrum and encompasses WiGig (802.11ad) and Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax). It is employed in various domains, such as consumer electronics, corporate networking, the automotive industry, and healthcare.

Market Dynamics Rapid Expansion of IoT Devices Requiring High-Speed Connectivity for Real-Time Data Exchange Drives the Global Market

Manufacturing and industry are leading the way in the shift, employing IoT devices and sensors more frequently to monitor equipment, improve workflows, and increase productivity. Many applications require real-time data sharing, which makes fast and dependable networking solutions necessary. Furthermore, real-time data processing is required for various applications, including traffic control and environmental monitoring, due to smart cities' inevitable expansion and adoption of IoT technology. In the healthcare industry, prompt diagnosis and treatment of patients are crucial since fast connectivity allows IoT devices to be widely used for telemedicine and remote patient monitoring.

The automotive sector is expected to undergo a significant disruption with the introduction of autonomous vehicles. High-speed connectivity is necessary for these vehicles to communicate with infrastructure, emphasizing how important real-time data interchange is to ensure the security and efficacy of autonomous transportation systems. A seamless user experience with consumer IoT also requires prompt communication, as shown by various smart home products. In summary, the exponential growth of the Internet of Things is ushering in a new age for the telecom sector by necessitating high-speed connectivity and opening the door to previously unheard-of levels of productivity and innovation across sectors.

Proliferation of IoT and Smart Devices Creates Tremendous Opportunities

The proliferation of smart devices and the Internet of Things (IoT) has experienced a significant surge, presenting a substantial market potential for wireless gigabit technologies. This developing ecosystem is fueled by a diverse array of networked devices, encompassing smart household appliances as well as industrial sensors. The functionality of these gadgets relies heavily on seamless connectivity and rapid data transmission.

Furthermore, the integration of high-speed wireless networks is imperative in various industries as they leverage the Internet of Things (IoT) for the purposes of automation, data analytics, and real-time monitoring. IoT sensors are employed within the manufacturing sector to enhance operational efficiency and mitigate the risk of costly equipment malfunctions. In the medical domain, remote patient monitoring systems rely on continuous data transmission, necessitating rapid and reliable connectivity.

Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant global wireless gigabit market shareholder and is expected to expand substantially over the forecast period. The global market for wireless gigabit technology has been dominated by North America, particularly in the US and Canada. The region's strong focus on technical innovation and the substantial demand from customers for dependable, fast internet connectivity has driven enormous growth. Major tech companies, including Apple, Google, and Microsoft, have successfully pushed wireless gigabit technology for consumer devices. Moreover, wireless gigabit technology is used in enterprise networking, especially for high-bandwidth applications. A supportive legislative framework and current infrastructure in North America further aid in the growth of the wireless gigabit industry.

The

global wireless gigabit market size

was valued at

USD 2.75 billion in 2022 . It is projected to reach

USD 13.02 billion by 2031 , registering a

CAGR of 17.1%

during the forecast period (2023-2031).

Based on product type, the global wireless gigabit market is segmented into display devicesand network infrastructure devices.

The display devices segment dominates the global market and is expected to expand substantially over the forecast period.

Based on end-users, the global wireless gigabit marketis divided into consumer electronics, networking, and commercial.

The consumer electronics segment owns the largest market share and is expected to expand significantly over the forecast period. North America is the most significant global wireless gigabit market shareholder and is expected to expand substantially over the forecast period.

Competitive Players

Qualcomm Technologies Inc.Intel CorporationBroadcomMarvellPanasonic CorporationCiscoNEC CorporationAzurewave TechnologiesNvidia CorporationMediaTek Inc. Recent Developments

Recent Developments

December 2022 - Xiaomi officially launched its newest router and its latest flagship Android phones. The first-generation gadget claims to support "10Gb wireless" because its tri-band capability can support up to four 2.5 gigabit (Gb) cable connections.

Segmentation

By Product TypeUnderground City SpaceSlope and ExcavationGround and FoundationBy TechnologySystem on Chip (SoC)Integrated Circuit Chip (IC Chip)By Protocol11ad11ayBy End-UserConsumer ElectronicsNetworkingCommercial