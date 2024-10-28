Japan's Ruling Party Loses Majority In Parliament

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Japan's ruling Liberal Party (LDP) has lost its majority in parliament, the BBC reported on Monday.

The LDP and its coalition partner Komeito secured 215 seats together in what is seen as the worst electoral result in 10 years.

The allies fell short of the 233-seat majority needed to rule Japan, with LDP ruling out plans to expand the coalition.

Days before he was sworn in as prime minister, Ishiba called the election vowed to remain in office despite the loss of parliamentary majority.

LDP had received a severe judgement, he said, referring to the election result. However, he added the party would“humbly” accept the outcome.

Founded in 1955, this is the first time the long-ruling LDP has lost its parliamentary majority since 2009.

Over the past few years, LDP has seen a“cascade” of scandals, widespread voter indifference and dismally-low approval ratings.

As of Monday morning, the Constitutional Democratic Party (CDP) is the largest single party with 148 seats.

CDP leader Yoshihiko Noda plans to work with other parties to oust the ruling coalition.

Ishiba was voted in as prime minister after his predecessor Fumio Kishida stepped down in August this year.

