UDC Honoured With Best Cloud Transformation And Digital Leadership Awards

Doha, Qatar: United Development Company (UDC), the master developer of The Pearl and Gewan Islands, has been honoured with two prestigious accolades: Best Cloud Transformation Project 2024 and Best Digital Transformation Leader 2024. These awards were presented during the Middle East Enterprise AI & Analytics Summit and Awards held at Marsa Malaz Kempinski, The Pearl Island. This recognition reflects UDC's ongoing commitment to technological innovation and excellence in digital transformation, cementing its leadership in the sector.

The Best Cloud Transformation Project 2024 award recognises UDC's achievement in fully automating and migrating its customer business operations to the cloud. Central to this transformation is The Pearl Island Super App, which leverages serverless computing to provide seamless operational control, efficiency, and security within a single platform. This app consolidates all e-services, offering residents and visitors access to a wide range of amenities and services, thus elevating the living experience at The Pearl Island by making it more connected and convenient.

Further highlighting the company's success, UDC staff was awarded Best Digital Transformation Leader 2024, acknowledging the leadership that successfully executed UDC's Customer Experience (CX) strategy. By centralizing customer operations in a unified cloud-based ecosystem, UDC has significantly improved service delivery and customer engagement. The launch of The Pearl Island mobile app represents a major milestone, integrating all e-services and offering residents and visitors seamless access to vital information and services, enhancing every aspect of life at The Pearl Island.

UDC's leadership in digital transformation was also prominently showcased during Cityscape Qatar 2024, where the company revealed a range of groundbreaking, AI-driven lifestyle solutions. These innovations which will be implemented across The Pearl and Gewan Islands, are set to transform customer operations and community management. Through the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) technologies, UDC aims to revolutionize the living experience by offering streamlined and highly efficient solutions for every aspect of real estate management-from sales and marketing to after-sales services and property management.

By integrating smart technologies, UDC is reshaping the way it engages with customers and manages community services. Advanced digital platforms are enhancing customer interactions, making the sales process more personalized and efficient. The Omni-Channel AI Bot delivers real-time support across multiple platforms, ensuring a smooth and responsive customer journey. Meanwhile, IoT-enabled systems monitor environmental conditions to optimize resource management, waste control, security, and overall community wellbeing.

A standout feature of UDC's digital transformation is the implementation of smart building access and parking solutions, designed to improve security and convenience for residents.

These solutions, coupled with AI-powered property management and integrated e-services, are setting new benchmarks in operational efficiency. The Pearl Island mobile app further enhances the resident and visitor experience by offering access to all services, including luxury features like complimentary limousine service, adding a touch of convenience to daily life.

UDC's recognition with the Best Cloud Transformation Project 2024 award highlights the company's leadership in adopting advanced technologies to create smart, sustainable communities. These innovations go beyond technology integration; they aim to elevate the quality of life for residents and visitors, ensuring that The Pearl and Gewan Islands remain at the forefront of modern, luxurious living in Qatar.