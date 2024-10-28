Inaugural Edition Of 'Irtiqa' Programme Launched

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: President of the Civil Service and Development Bureau and Secretary-General of the National Planning Council H E Abdulaziz bin Nasser bin Mubarak Al Khalifa yesterday launched the inaugural edition of the“Irtiqa” programme.

A joint initiative between the National Planning Council and the Civil Service and Government Development Bureau, the programme aims to enhance the skills of teams managing projects under Qatar's Third National Development Strategy (NDS-3), in alignment with Qatar National Vision 2030.

The programme welcomes 50 participants from ten government agencies involved in projects under NDS-3. This first edition, set to continue through July, is structured to build essential skills to support effective project implementation, ensuring projects contribute successfully to the nation's long-term development goals.

In his address, Al Khalifa emphasised that the programme reflects Qatar's commitment to developing human resource capabilities, equipping civil servants with international best practices, and fostering excellence in implementing national development plans.

He described Irtiqa as an investment in human capital, focused on empowering government teams to execute their tasks with high efficiency, consistent with NDS-3 objectives.

The Irtiqa programme includes a comprehensive array of applied training modules and intensive skill-building sessions tailored to the practical needs of participants, enabling them to make direct contributions to their respective projects.

The programme also integrates cutting-edge technologies, including virtual reality and generative artificial intelligence, offering an innovative educational experience that enhances learning outcomes and enriches the project development process.

The programme is designed to cultivate a proactive, adaptable civil service dedicated to achieving the national goals outlined in QNV 2030. By equipping government representatives with the tools needed for effective project management, the programme plays a crucial role in driving national development forward.