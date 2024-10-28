(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MILAN, Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AAVantgarde Bio (AAVantgarde), a clinical-stage, Italian-based international biotechnology company with two proprietary Adeno-Associated (AAV) vector platforms for large gene delivery, is pleased to congratulate Professor Alberto Auricchio, the Company's Founder and Chief Scientific Officer (CSO), on his appointment as President and Board member of the European Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ESGCT). The ESGCT Board is composed of researchers and clinicians representing a broad range of European Countries. Members are elected by nomination and vote at the Annual General Meeting. Election to the Board of ESGCT is a great honor and recognizes individuals who have demonstrated outstanding professional achievement and commitment to service.

As well as being CSO of AAVantgarde, Professor Auricchio is Scientific Director of TIGEM and Professor of Medical Genetics at University“Federico II” in Naples, Italy. He is co-author of over 140 peer-reviewed publications and inventor of several patents related to the use of viral vectors for gene therapy and has received the Outstanding New Investigator Award of the American Society of Gene Therapy and the International Prize for Scientific Research“Arrigo Recordati”.

Dr. Natalia Misciattelli, Chief Executive Officer of AAVantgarde said ,“Congratulations to Alberto on this important and well-deserved recognition of his outstanding scientific contributions to the field of gene therapy. We are privileged and honoured to work with him as Founder and Chief Scientific Officer of AAVantgarde.”

About AAVantgarde Bio

AAVantgarde Bio is a clinical stage, international biotechnology company that has developed two proprietary Adeno-Associated Viral (AAV) vector platforms to address the gene therapy cargo capacity limitations of AAV vectors. The AAVantgarde platforms could be used to deliver large genes to ocular and non-ocular tissues. AAVantgarde is initially validating its platforms in two inherited retinal diseases with clear unmet need, with its lead program in Usher syndrome type 1B already in the clinic. For more information, please visit:

Contact:

Dr. Magda Blanco – Head of Corporate Development, AAVantgarde

Email: ...