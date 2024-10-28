Zelensky: We Expect More Diplomatic Developments, New Support Packages For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that there should be more developments and support packages for Ukraine in the upcoming week.

According to Ukrinform, the head of the state said this in his evening address .

“Today, we're preparing to work with our partners throughout the week. In particular, with our European partners – those who support us in a very principled and effective way. We have created this new format of cooperation – Ukraine plus the countries of Northern Europe. And within this format, we are constantly increasing our interaction – defensive, political, and economic. At the core of it all is our value-based interaction, our vision of life in Europe, and the kind of Europe we want to pass on to future generations: definitely safe, definitely democratic, and definitely capable of protecting the interests of Europeans,” Zelensky noted.

The head of the state thanked each country in this format: Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Iceland.“We expect all partners to support the Victory Plan. They all equally understand the importance of being decisive. They recognize the need to create problems for the aggressor, so that Russia loses its capacity to make life worse for the world,” he said.

President receives report from Syrskyi on battlefield situation, Kursk operation

“We'll be discussing new decisive steps with the Nordics that could increase pressure on Russia for this war and in the name of fair diplomacy. So, we expect more diplomatic developments and new support packages for Ukraine in the coming week,” Zelensky said.

He stressed that the key priority for Ukraine is to support its positions in the most challenging areas, to back warriors, to boost domestic arms production, especially drones.“Denmark has made significant investments toward this end, and we're working with partners to encourage them to join,” he said.

“We are working separately at the level of countries and at the level of the world's largest energy equipment manufacturers to strengthen our energy system before winter,” Zelensky said.

The President added that this concerns, first of all, border and frontline communities, cities like Sumy, Kharkiv and others that are located too close to Russian territory.