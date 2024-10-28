Kherson Shelling: Two Women Killed, Teenager Among Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As a result of the latest Russian shelling of Kherson, two women were killed, and a 13-year-old boy was among the wounded.

This is reported by Ukrinform with reference to the Kherson Regional Military Administration in Telegram.

"Russian artillery forces shelled Kherson, again. Residential buildings in the Central district came under fire. Unfortunately, a 74-year-old woman was killed in the enemy attack, suffering lethal injuries," said administration chief Oleksandr Prokudin.

A 54-year-old woman was also affected. She suffered an explosive injury and a contusion. Medics treated her on the spot. The victim refused in-patient care, the report adds.

Later, the head of administration updated a casualty report.

"A 50-year-old woman was killed as a result of an enemy attack in the Central district. She died on the spot from the injuries she had sustained. My sincere condolences to the family of the victim. A 61-year-old man, who was out on the street at the moment of the strike, was also wounded. He suffered an explosive injury, contusion, as well as a shrapnel wound to the leg. The victim was taken to hospital for medical treatment," Oleksandr Prokudin wrote on Telegram.

Later, he delivered another update, on an affected minor: "A 13-year-old teenager was injured as a result of the strike targeting an apartment block. The boy sustained an explosive and craniocerebral injury, as well as a shrapnel wound to the leg. Medics treated him on the spot. His parents refused hospitalization."

As Ukrinform reported earlier, several explosions rang out in Kherson overnight Monday.

The photo is illustrative