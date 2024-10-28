EU Calls For Ceasefire In Gaza To Urgently Address Humanitarian Crisis

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Oct 27 (KUNA) -- EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell stated on Sunday that it is time to put an end to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza with a ceasefire leading to unimpeded access to humanitarian aid and international observers and press.

Borrell warned in a tweet on his X account that "the humanitarian crisis and food insecurity in Gaza are growing by the day to an inhumane level," noting that the situation is considered by the Food and Organization (FAO) to be "the worst since World War II."

He referred to FAO's Integrated Food Security Phase Classification reports, which forecast that food shortages will reach catastrophic levels affecting 345,000 people in the Gaza Strip by April 2025.

Borrell added, "this appalling picture may not even be complete: the extent of starvation is difficult to certify, with the health sector almost totally destroyed and lack of access to observers." (end)

