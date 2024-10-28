Bridging Functional And Technical: Carex Consulting Group Spotlights Healthtech Recruiter, Erin Mosleth

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Erin Mosleth - Healthtech Recruiter

Carex Consulting Group, a nationally recognized leader in career matchmaking headquartered in Madison, WI, is reinforcing their focus on healthtech.

MADISON, WI, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- With deep roots in healthtech, Carex's founders bring experience from giants like Epic (EMR) and Nordic.Their unique understanding of industry talent needs, bolstered by a high-touch, high quality approach and a team of recruiters who truly understand their niche, has helped position Carex as a preferred vendor for healthtech talent. Carex is excited to spotlight Healthtech Recruiter, Erin Mosleth , as a key part of their healthtech recruiting practice.“Erin's invaluable expertise has been instrumental in elevating our delivery standards and fostering the ongoing expansion of our healthtech practice. As a prior Epic employee, she generously shares her insights and remains at the forefront of healthcare industry advancements.” - Theresa Balsiger , Vice President of Candidate Relations at Carex Consulting Group.Erin approaches healthtech recruiting with 20 years of experience in the healthtech space. After graduating with a Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Engineering from Marquette University, Erin began her career at Epic, working in project management and software implementation.She then worked in consulting, with roles with multiple healthcare organizations through Huron Consulting Group and then at SSM Health, where she managed initiatives that spanned IT, healthcare operations, and health plans. From there, she landed at Carex, where she's been for 3 years.“Erin brings a unique blend of skills and knowledge to Carex as a healthtech recruiter, with a background that aligns perfectly with the candidates we work with every day. Erin is transparent, thoughtful, and a true advocate for everyone she works with.” - Joy Kurber , Healthtech Practice Lead at Carex Consulting Group.Erin's transition to recruiting was a natural fit, as her extensive experience gives her a unique perspective when matching talent with the right healthtech roles. Erin held both Epic and CPHIMS certifications and served on the Wisconsin HIMSS Board of Directors for 4 years.“Whether I'm talking to a project manager or an implementation consultant, I've worked that job, so I understand,” Erin says.“I really enjoy connecting with people who have a similar background and being their advocate as they're looking for new opportunities.”“And, it's important for our partners that I understand the unique needs of healthcare and healthtech,” says Erin.“I know the terms, the qualifications. I know what they mean and why they're important, so hiring managers don't have to spend their time bringing us up to speed or sifting through the wrong candidates.”Erin's vast knowledge and credibility has helped Carex grow into a dominant force in healthtech recruitment. Her ability to bridge the gap between functional and technical spaces and talent acquisition allows Carex to continue delivering exceptional staffing solutions to the healthcare and tech industries.If you need help finding specialized talent, partner with Carex Healthtech on your next hire.

