(MENAFN- ACN NewsWire) BlackBerry Chooses Malaysia for Its Cybersecurity Regional Headquarters in Asia Pacific



KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 28, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - BlackBerry Limited

today announced that its Cybersecurity division has established its regional headquarters for the Asia Pacific region in Malaysia. Already fully operational, the office is based in the Cyberjaya area of Kuala Lumpur, taking advantage of the proximity to key emerging hubs and infrastructure.

In another milestone for the company, the new headquarters and regional expansion in APAC signals BlackBerry's ongoing commitment to the Government of Malaysia, following a landmark cybersecurity deal it announced in

November 2023 . BlackBerry worked with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to establish the Cybersecurity Center of Excellence, a world-class training facility to help upskill the nation's workforce.

Malaysia's Minister of Communications, Fahmi Fadzil, said, "I welcome the decision to set up this regional headquarters in Kuala Lumpur. This will not only benefit Malaysia but will enable the region to take advantage of the cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions offered by BlackBerry."

Tash Stamatelos, Vice President of BlackBerry Cybersecurity in APAC added, "Malaysia is a strategically important market for BlackBerry, and we are proud to establish our new APAC headquarters in Kuala Lumpur as part of our regional expansion plans. As the nation becomes Chair of ASEAN in 2024, we commend Malaysia's efforts in advancing digital transformation and regional cooperation in areas like cybersecurity, and ongoing investment in skills, innovation and infrastructure to advance its economy. This is building a trusted ecosystem that is attractive for global companies like BlackBerry to invest and operate in, and we are excited about our journey ahead with Malaysia as our regional APAC hub."

The team based at the BlackBerry Office at the Malaysia CCoE includes sales, marketing, threat research, technical support, professional services, administration and management and several skilled cybersecurity trainers, poised to support cyber-defenders from Malaysia and the region. With 2025 designated as the Year of Skills by Malaysia, prioritizing the development of a highly skilled, future-ready workforce is rightly a major focus for the country.

Recently, BlackBerry was awarded the Cyber Security (Service) Innovation accolade at Malaysia's

Cyber Security Awards 2024

on August 8,, in recognition of its commitment to building capacity and skills, boosting cyber-resilience and supporting Malaysia's journey to becoming a secure digital nation.

For more information about BlackBerry, please visit To learn about the Cybersecurity Center of Excellence, please visit

here .

