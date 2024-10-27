Amman Mayor, German Ambassador Discuss Ways To Enhance Cooperation In Various Fields

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Mayor of Amman Yousef Shawarbeh and German Ambassador to Jordan Bertram von Moltke on Sunday discussed relations between Amman and Berlin and ways to enhance cooperation and joint work in various fields.

The German ambassador praised the progress Amman has achieved across various sectors, expressing the German government's readiness to enhance cooperation and exchange expertise, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The German government, through the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ), supports several projects of the Greater Amman Municipality, mainly those ventures focused on green infrastructure improvement, climate and resource protection, and waste sorting projects.