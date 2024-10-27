Revolutionizing Spinal Imaging With AI-Powered Tools: Key Trend IN The Spinal Imaging Global Market 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The spinal imaging market has seen significant growth recently, expanding from $1.96 billion in 2023 to $2.13 billion in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. This growth is attributed to the aging population, the rise in musculoskeletal disorders, advances in medical imaging technologies, increased spinal injuries, and improved awareness and healthcare access.

How Much Will the Global Spinal Imaging Market Grow, and What Is the Predicted Annual Growth Rate?

The spinal imaging market size is projected to experience significant growth in the coming years, reaching $2.9 billion in 2028 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. This growth is driven by the increasing prevalence of lifestyle-related spinal issues, a rise in surgical procedures, the integration of artificial intelligence (AI), improved access to specialized healthcare, and the growing burden of chronic spinal disorders. Key trends include the development of multimodal imaging solutions, the rise of minimally invasive spinal procedures, greater utilization of cone beam computed tomography (CBCT), the integration of picture archiving and communication systems (PACS), and a focus on functional and dynamic imaging techniques.

What Are The Top Drivers Contributing To The Growth Of The Spinal Imaging Market?

The spinal imaging industry is experiencing growth due to the increasing incidence of spinal cord injuries (SCI). An SCI refers to damage to the spinal cord or nerves due to sudden, traumatic impacts, leading to potential loss of function or mobility. Spinal imaging plays a critical role in assessing both acute and chronic spinal injuries, aiding in the diagnosis, treatment, and rehabilitation of SCI patients.

Which Companies Are Leading Growth in the Spinal Imaging Market?

Major companies operating in the market report are Hitachi Ltd., Novartis AG, Sanofi S.A., 3M Company, Medtronic plc, Siemens Healthineers AG, Fujifilm Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., GE Healthcare Company, Becton Dickinson India Private Limited, Sonic Healthcare Limited, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co Ltd.

What Are the Key Trends Defining the Spinal Imaging Market Size?

Leading companies in the spinal imaging market are increasingly concentrating on launching innovative tools like DeepSpine to enhance their competitive advantage. DeepSpine is an advanced imaging technology that leverages deep learning to improve the precision and efficiency of spine-related medical imaging, supporting better diagnostics and treatment planning.

What Are The Key Segments Of The Global Spinal Imaging Market?

1) By Product: X-Ray; CT; MRI; Ultrasound

2) By Application: Spinal Infection; Vertebral Fractures; Spinal Cancer; Spinal Cord and Nerve Compressions; Other Applications

3) By End-User: Hospital; Diagnostic Imaging Center; Ambulatory Care Center

Geographical Highlights: North America Leading Spinal Imaging Market

North America was the largest region in the spinal imaging market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the market share during the forecast period. The regions covered in the spinal imaging report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

What Is The Definition And Scope Of The Spinal Imaging Market Overview?

Spinal Imaging refers to the use of radio waves and magnetic fields in magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) to generate detailed images of the spine and surrounding tissues. It is used to monitor spinal conditions like compression fractures, bone swelling, and track post-surgery changes such as scarring or infection.

The Spinal Imaging Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

. Market size data for both historical and future periods

. Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

. Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

. Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Spinal Imaging Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Spinal Imaging Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into the spinal imaging market size, spinal imaging market drivers and trends, spinal imaging global market major players, spinal imaging competitors' revenues, spinal imaging global market positioning, and spinal imaging market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

