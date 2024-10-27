India Donates Rooftop Solar Panels To Lankan Buddha Vihara, Mosque And Hindu Temple

(MENAFN- NewsIn Asia) Colombo, October 27: A handing over of solar rooftop systems took place on October 25, 2024, at four religious locations: Hokandara Temple, Sri Aanjaneyar Temple, St. Anthony's Church and Mutwal Jumma Mosque in the Western Province. The event was attended by officials from the Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka, the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB), and the Sri Lanka Sustainable Authority (SLSEA).

This event was a part of India's assistance of USD 17 million aimed at installing Solar PV Rooftop Systems in 5000 religious sites across Sri Lanka. The project is designed to reduce energy costs for these institutions while bolstering Sri Lanka's transition to clean energy.

At the Mutwal Jumma mosque

The 5,000 solar rooftop systems will be installed across all nine provinces and 25 districts of Sri Lanka, covering major religious sites representing Buddhism, Hinduism, Christianity, and Islam. This project highlights India's steadfast commitment to bilateral cooperation in renewable energy, emphasizing the human-centric and secular values underpinning India's development partnership with Sri Lanka.

With Indian expertise, the project will add 25 MW of solar capacity, generating approximately 37 million units annually, supporting the Government of Sri Lanka's 'people-centric energy transition' policy. The project is expected to be completed by early next year the supply and installation of the systems, the project also includes a 5-year maintenance period to ensure long-term efficiency and sustainability.

Sri Anjaneyar temple

It may be recalled that during the recent visit of India's External Affairs Minister, Dr. S. Jaishankar to Sri Lanka, India reiterated its strong commitment to advancing bilateral projects of Sri Lankan priority under its 'Neighbourhood First' policy. This initiative is a significant part of these efforts, promoting close cooperation between the two countries.

The project opens a new chapter in the energy partnership between India and Sri Lanka, reinforcing the shared goal of promoting reliable, cost-effective, and sustainable energy. Other ongoing collaborations in this sector include solar electrification of around 9000 Buddhist Temples and Pirivenas across Sri Lanka under grant assistance of USD 10 million, the hybrid renewable energy project in the three islands off Jaffna, LNG supply and infrastructure development, and the solar power plant at Sampur.

