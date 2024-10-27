Milipol Qatar 2024 To Feature Innovations In Homeland Security, Deliberations On AI

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Under the esteemed patronage of the Amir Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, the 15th edition of Milipol Qatar is all set to feature innovations in and host experts in homeland security under the theme 'Technology in the Service of Security'.

Organised by the of Interior, the event will be held from October 29-31 at the Doha and Centre, welcome ministers of interior from friendly and allied nations along with security companies.

While addressing a press Sunday the Milipol Qatar Committee chairman Maj Gen Nasser bin Fahd al-Thani said the event reflects Qatar's commitment to advancing technological capabilities to meet growing security challenges and support the security needs aligned with Qatar National Vision 2030.

A key highlight of this edition of Milipol will be a special two-day international conference on artificial intelligence (AI) for homeland security and safety technology, scheduled for October 29-30. Leading global experts will discuss AI innovations and ethics focusing on four main themes: AI and smart technologies, AI in security operations, ethics of AI and security challenges and opportunities in AI.

The conference underscores Qatar's pioneering role in the region and internationally, as it addresses complex AI-related security and legal issues, proposing recommendations to guide the positive application of AI technologies for governmental benefit and sustainable development.

“This positions Qatar as a pioneer in the region and globally in addressing this complex topic from multiple security and legal perspectives, proposing recommendations for the positive regulation and use of AI technologies to support governments and current technological developments essential for growth,” the official explained.

Anne Fresinet, director of the Milipol International Network, emphasised the importance of the event in keeping pace with the rapidly evolving security landscape. "Milipol Qatar offers a platform that brings together governments, sector leaders, and security experts to address ongoing changes in the global security environment. Our primary commitment is to enhance cooperation and showcase solutions that directly address these complex challenges," she said.

Member of Milipol Qatar Committee Maj Gen Saud Rashid al-Shafi was present at the press conference which also marked Milipol Qatar Committee signing sponsorship agreements with several companies, including Barzan Holdings, Qatar National Bank, Al Abdulghani Motors, Stark Motors, Saleh Al Hamad Al Mana, Teyseer Group, Ooredoo, Al Emadi Enterprises, Eshaar Holding, Qatar Factory, Al Mana Company, Multi Services Company, Audi Qatar and Sports City Advertising.

