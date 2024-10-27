Banaat FC spearheading the next generation of of Arab women in football

(MENAFN- Hill & Knowlton)

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – 24 October 2024: Banaat FC, the pioneering women's football club in the UAE, has announced a groundbreaking three-year partnership with Nike aimed at transforming the landscape of women’s football in the Arab world.



Launched in Dubai Mall ahead of a new season, the collaboration includes a variety of initiatives aimed to improve the perception of women’s football in the UAE - as well as support the club’s ambition to become Dubai’s first professional women’s club.



This will be achieved through a series of barrier-breaking community events and workshops focused on empowering girls through football, featuring international Nike athletes.



Budreya Faisal, President at Banaat FC said: “Our partnership with Nike marks a new era for Banaat FC and for women’s football in the Arab world. Together, we aim to inspire a generation of girls to pursue their passion for football, providing them with the resources, support, and visibility they deserve.



“Football is for everyone. We need to change perceptions and the narrative in Arab communities on women’s football. Building the platform of Banaat FC helps grow our community that perfectly represents the modern Arab identity alongside our Emirati culture and values.”



Banaat FC is now the first independent women’s football club in the MENA region to partner with Nike, a testament to the power of representation and the growing influence of Arab women in football. Since its inception, Banaat FC has achieved remarkable milestones in its inaugural 23/24 season. The team won 10 out of their first 11 games, qualified in second place for the Top Division League, and ultimately finished with a third-place standing.



In addition, plans include securing a performance partner for Banaat FC training camps to enhance player development which has had an immensely positive impact on the team’s pre-season preparations.



The Banaat FC kit is now available exclusively at the Nike store at Dubai Mall. For more information about Banaat FC and the new partnership with Nike, please visit the Banaat FC website.





