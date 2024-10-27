Asia's Purest Gold Brand MMTC-PAMP Welcomes Dhanteras and Diwali with Divine Goddess Lakshmi 24K (99.99%+) Gold Bar

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR)

Bengaluru, 25 October 2024: With the festive season around the corner, MMTC-PAMP, India’s only London Bullion Market Association (LBMA)-accredited Good Delivery Gold & Silver refiner and recognised as Asia and India’s purest precious metal brand, is illuminating the festivities of Dhanteras and Diwali with its intricately designed ‘Goddess Lakshmi 24K (99.99%+) purity 10gm Gold Bar’ and wide range of other purest gold & silver products.



Goddess Lakshmi is eternally honoured as the divine embodiment of abundance and is a timeless symbol of wealth and prosperity. The Goddess Lakshmi Gold Bar captures her sacred essence, beautifully preserving her divine symbolism while ushering in the joyous festive season.



The bar portrays Goddess Lakshmi in divine Padmāsana atop her lotus throne, her hands holding sacred lotus blooms that shower infinite wealth upon devotees. Like the lotus that rises untouched through murky waters to achieve pristine perfection, this gold bar, crafted by the Finest Swiss Craftsmanship with 99.99%+ purity and positive weight tolerance, represents the pinnacle of both spiritual and material excellence, making it a truly auspicious gift for this festive season.

Speaking about the announcement, Vikas Singh, Managing Director & CEO of MMTC-PAMP said,

“A quintessential representation of prosperity and good fortune, Gold & Silver has been an integral part of every Indian household for centuries. The auspicious ritual of purchasing Gold and Silver during the annual Diwali festivities commence with Dhanteras, and buying Gold on this day is considered to bring wealth and success. To celebrate this occasion, we are pleased to offer the Goddess Lakshmi 24K (99.99%+) Gold Bar which encapsulates good fortune and prosperity with the finest Swiss craftsmanship combined with rich Indian traditions. These offerings are in line with our endeavour to provide the purest gold and silver to our consumers.”

Dhanteras commences the start of Diwali and is considered an opportune time to purchase gold and silver products as it invites long-term blessings of Goddess Lakshmi for wealth and prosperity as well as of Lord Ganesha for a trouble-free start to new beginnings. For many Indians, especially during festive seasons, investing or purchasing precious metals such as gold and silver is considered as a safe haven asset during times of reduced economic opportunities.

For this Dhanteras, the most auspicious time to purchase gold is on October 29th between 5:54 PM and 8:22 PM. This timing is particularly favourable for inviting prosperity and blessings into your home.

Packaged in a premium minted card, the Goddess Lakshmi Gold Bar, is an ideal gift for yourself or your loved ones and is also a treasured collectable that can be passed down through generations. The 99.99%+ Purest Gold Bar stands out with its intricate design of the goddess with the Finest Swiss Craftsmanship while maintaining purity and weight for a precious investment and work of art.

In addition to the exquisite gold bar, MMTC-PAMP offers the Ram Lalla 24K (99.99%+) 10 gm Gold Bar; Ram Lalla (99.99%+) Purity 50 gm Silver Bar; Lord Ganesha (99.99%+) Purity 50 gm Silver Coin; Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha Silver (99.99%+) 100 gm Silver Bar and Lotus 24k (99.99%+) 10 gm Gold Bar on this occasion.





