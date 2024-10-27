Zelensky: Russia Used More Than 1,100 Guided Aerial Bombs Against Ukrainians In A Week

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia has used more than 1,100 guided aerial bombs, more than 560 attack drones and about 20 missiles of various types against Ukrainians over a week.

President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote this on , Ukrinform reports.

“Russia does not stop its terror against Ukraine. Daily, it launches aggression against our people, cities, and villages, using various types of weapons. This week alone, the occupiers have used over 1,100 guided aerial bombs, more than 560 strike drones, and approximately 20 missiles of various types against our country,” he wrote.

The President thanked people who work day and night to protect Ukrainians from Russian attacks, provide assistance, and are always ready to save lives.

“We are working hard with our partners to stop the enemy, strengthen Ukraine, and provide maximum protection for our people so that this Russian terror becomes impossible,” Zelensky stressed.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Defense Forces of Ukraine have shot down 41 Russian drones out of 80 launched by the Russian invaders to attack Ukraine since the evening of 26 October. A further 32 drones were lost, while one was observed heading towards Belarus.

Photo: President's Office