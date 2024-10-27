Transit of commodities through Iran surges by 42 percent in 7 months

(MENAFN) Iran experienced a substantial increase in the transit of goods, marking a 42 percent rise in the first seven months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20–October 21) compared to the same period last year, according to data from the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA). Over this period, a total of 13.239 million tons of goods passed through Iran, indicating a significant upturn in economic and transport sector activities.



This remarkable growth in transit suggests an improving economic environment and heightened commercial operations within Iran’s logistics and transportation sectors. The steady flow of transit traffic, along with increasing interest from both neighboring and international countries, underscores the government’s strategic focus on strengthening Iran's role as a key transit hub. The emphasis on bolstering economic ties with neighboring regions has proven effective in driving this growth.



The “Iran Way” initiative, introduced by Iran’s government, has played a pivotal role in enhancing Iran's transit capabilities. As highlighted by former Transport and Urban Development Minister Mehrdad Bazrpash, this initiative allows neighboring countries to utilize Iran as a critical route to access global waterways, thus cementing Iran's position as a vital link in international trade routes.



In the previous Iranian calendar year (ending March 20, 2023), 10.8 million tons of commodities were transited through Iran. This growth reflects Iran's strategic geographic advantage as a crossroads for several major international trade corridors, emphasizing its unique position in facilitating cross-border trade and transit activities across the region.

