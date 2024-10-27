(MENAFN) The Russian Embassy in the United States has strongly criticized recent U.S. actions regarding frozen Russian assets, labeling them as a form of “theft” that has now become policy. This reaction follows President Joe Biden's announcement of a significant decision to utilize proceeds from these frozen assets to finance a $20 billion loan to Ukraine as part of a broader $50 billion aid package coordinated with G7 nations.



In his statement, Biden highlighted this initiative as a “historic decision” aimed at providing Ukraine with financial support without placing an additional burden on American taxpayers. This announcement came on the heels of similar loan commitments from the European Union and the United Kingdom, which are also planning to use interest from Russian funds to repay their loans.



Washington, as Ukraine's largest military backer, claims to have contributed over $64 billion in military assistance since the conflict intensified in 2022. In response to Biden’s remarks, the Russian Embassy criticized the characterization of this financial maneuver as “historic,” arguing that the true significance lies in the normalization of what they describe as state-sanctioned theft.



The embassy's statement underscored that such Western actions have faced widespread condemnation in the international community. They asserted that the so-called neocolonial agreements made by a small coalition of nations led by the United States have sparked substantial disapproval among the global majority, highlighting a growing divide between Western nations and others in the world.



The controversy surrounding the use of frozen Russian assets raises important questions about international law, sovereignty, and the ethics of financial support in conflict zones, illustrating the complexities and tensions inherent in the current geopolitical climate.

