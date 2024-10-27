Kuwait Municipality Prepares To Open Al-Qasr Al-Ahmar Village Project

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 27 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Municipality announced on Sunday that preparations for the Al-Qasr Al-Ahmar (Red Fort) Village project opening would continue until November 26.

In a press release, the Municipality stated that the projects development sector reviewed the project details with prospective investors in the presence of the Director General of Kuwait Municipality Saud Al-Dabbous and Deputy Director General for Projects Sector Affairs, Engineer Maysa Boushehri.

The project would be located north of Jahra on the historic adjacent to Al-Qasr Al-Ahmar, it covers 470,000 square meters, divided into northern and southern sections, and it would include cultural spaces, parking facilities, green areas, and innovative outdoor cooling systems.

The project is set to include a park and a traditional market that reflects Kuwait's history, inspired by the Souq Al-Mubarakiya.

During the meeting, officials addressed investors' inquiries about the technical aspects of the project, as well as details on purchasing the project brochure and the required documents for the preparation phase, which ends on November 26.

Following this phase, a one-month evaluation and review process will begin on November 27, with results expected to be announced from January 5 to January 19. (end)

