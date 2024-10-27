Official states that Iran`s attack on Israel demonstrates its commitment to international law

(MENAFN) Iran has firmly stated its right to self-defense following recent missile strikes on Israel, asserting that these actions reflect its commitment to international law. Abbas-Ali Kadkhodaei, a senior adviser to Iran's foreign minister, emphasized that the Iranian strikes were a justified response to what he described as Israeli aggression against the Palestinian territories.



Kadkhodaei criticized Israel’s actions, referencing multiple United Nations resolutions and rulings from the International Court of Justice (ICJ) that condemn Israel's prolonged of Palestinian land. He argued that the forcible seizure of these territories does not confer sovereignty upon Israel, and he urged the international community to take meaningful steps to end this illegal situation.



“The international community must pressure Israel to cease its military operations in Gaza and southern Lebanon,” Kadkhodaei stated. He highlighted the necessity for cutting military and financial support to Israel as a means to compel the regime to halt its offensive actions. He called for an immediate ceasefire, citing numerous war crimes attributed to Israeli forces.



The missile barrage launched by Iran on October 1, which involved approximately 200 ballistic missiles, was framed by Kadkhodaei as a legitimate exercise of self-defense. This response was characterized as necessary due to a series of Israeli attacks and the perceived inaction of the UN Security Council in addressing these aggressions.



Kadkhodaei maintained that these strikes were not only within Iran's legal rights but also demonstrated the nation's dedication to upholding international law and protecting its sovereignty. He warned that any efforts to hinder Iran's right to self-defense would constitute a violation of international norms and could lead to significant repercussions.



In summary, Iran positions its military actions against Israel as a lawful and necessary response to ongoing threats, calling on the global community to recognize and support its stance against what it views as unlawful aggression.

