India establishes USD119M fund to develop space sector

(MENAFN) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Thursday the establishment of a USD119 million fund dedicated to the development of the country's burgeoning space sector. He highlighted the potential of this venture capital fund to create significant opportunities for the youth, stating on X that it will have a "phenomenal impact on the youth." The government has indicated that the fund aims to boost employment in the space industry and will facilitate businesses in scaling their operations, investing in research and development, and expanding the workforce within the sector.



According to the government, the deployment period for the proposed fund is planned to span up to five years from the date the fund becomes operational. This initiative follows India's recent significant achievements in the space arena, such as becoming the first nation to successfully land on the lunar south pole last year. These milestones, along with several other successful space missions, have positioned India as a formidable player in the global space landscape.



India's space economy is currently estimated to be worth around USD8.4 billion, with projections indicating that the sector is poised for growth of 6 percent to 8 percent in the coming years. The establishment of this fund is expected to not only stimulate economic activity within the space sector but also promote innovation and technological advancements. For nearly six decades, India’s space program has evolved significantly, transforming from a nation that relied on foreign launch vehicles to one that boasts full self-reliance with its indigenous launch capabilities. This transition underscores the government's commitment to strengthening the nation's position in the global space industry and enhancing its contributions to scientific exploration and technology.

MENAFN27102024000045015839ID1108821798