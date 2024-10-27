Report says Trump’s return to presidency could pose risk to Tesla’s success in China

(MENAFN) A recent report from a U.S. newspaper highlighted that former President Donald Trump's return to the presidency could pose a significant risk to Tesla’s success in China. Elon Musk, known for his approach with China that emphasizes respect and adaptability, contrasts sharply with his ally, Trump, whose stance leans towards a potential trade conflict with Beijing. This difference in approach could endanger Tesla’s position in the Chinese market, which is crucial for the electric vehicle manufacturer.



The report suggested that Musk has managed a delicate balance with China, which has been critical in fostering a positive relationship with Chinese officials. For instance, during heightened U.S.-China tensions last year, Musk visited China, conveying to officials his opposition to a complete decoupling of the world’s two largest economies. This diplomacy has allowed Musk unique advantages in China that most U.S. businesses can only envy.



However, Musk’s open support for Trump’s presidential campaign has now added complexity to Tesla’s relationship with China. Musk’s efforts to back Trump, including financial contributions and public appearances in Pennsylvania, could lead Chinese officials to see the two men as closely aligned, potentially escalating tensions in a region where Tesla has made substantial inroads.



The significance of Tesla’s Chinese operations was underscored in its recent third-quarter report, which showed a 13 percent revenue increase in China from the previous year. China stands as Tesla’s largest market outside the U.S., housing its highly productive Shanghai-area factory, which has been pivotal in Tesla’s global growth, allowing for an annual production capacity of up to a million vehicles. The factory, launched in 2019, has been instrumental in Tesla’s rise to become the world’s most valuable automaker.

