Russian Army Loses Another 1,440 Soldiers In Ukraine Over Last Day
10/27/2024 5:11:16 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The total combat losses of Russian troops in manpower from February 24, 2022, to October 27, 2024, amount to about 689,400 people, including 1,440 invaders killed in the last day.
This was reported by the General Staff of the armed forces of Ukraine on facebook , Ukrinform reports.
Ukrainian defenders destroyed 9,113 (+4) enemy tanks, 18,355 (+23) armored combat vehicles, 19,821 (+39) artillery systems, 1,240 (+0) multiple launch rocket systems, 984 (+0) air defense systems, 369 (+0) aircraft, 329 (+0) helicopters, 17,799 (+73) operational and tactical level drones, 2,625 (+0) cruise missiles, 28 (+0) ships/boats, 1 (+0) submarine, 27,560 (+100) units of motor vehicles and tankers, and 3,542 (+1) units of special equipment of the Russian Federation.
As Ukrinform reported, on Saturday, October 26, 159 combat engagements between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian invaders took place at the front, with the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove directions remaining the hottest.
