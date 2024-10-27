Egyptian FM To Iranian Counterpart: Israeli Occupation Actions In Region Unacceptable

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Oct 27 (KUNA) -- Foreign Dr. Badr Abdulatty expressed, Sunday, Egypt's condemnation of the Israeli occupation's provoking actions and policies that threaten the security and stability of the region.

In a statement, the Foreign said this came in a phone call between Abdulatty and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, to learn about the recent Israeli aggression on Iran within the framework of following up on developments in the Middle East.

Abdulatty stressed the need to prevent escalation, to take steps that would achieve peace and not end in a regional war during the phone call.

The statement also mentioned the efforts made by Egypt in coordination with Qatar and the US to reach an agreement for a ceasefire in Gaza, for the full and unrestricted entry of humanitarian and medical aid into the Strip, and for the release of prisoners.

He added that efforts made to stop the Israeli aggression on Lebanon were discussed, as Abdulatty affirmed Egypt's positions on the necessity of empowering Lebanon and electing a president who is beneficial for the country. (end)

