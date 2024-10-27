Over 250 Participants To Attend International ESG Conference

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Former of Environment and Climate Change H E Dr. Faleh bin Nasser bin Ahmed bin Ali Al Thani will inaugurate International ESG tomorrow (Monday) at Alwadi Hotel, Msheireb Downtown Doha, Conference Chairperson H E Sheikha Amal bint Thamer Al Thani has announced.

The event will be attended by a group of ambassadors of countries accredited to Qatar, Chairman of Qatar Chamber H E Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim Al Thani and other prominent figures. Sheikha Amal said that over 250 participants from various companies and government institutions and about 10 speakers from outside Qatar, in addition to speakers representing government, academic and private entities in the country will attend the conference.

She said the conference will discuss and raise important issues related to environmental, social and corporate governance, noting that the importance of the conference comes because these issues have become a focus of international interest to put companies on the right path to serve development, reduce their environmental impacts and make them more concerned with serving society as well as caring about human rights issues.

Sheikha Amal said major companies around the world are now moving, under the supervision and pressure of regulatory authorities, towards adopting new standards and practices in this regard.

She added:“We in Qatar are also moving towards adopting similar standards, as the challenges facing countries, including Qatar, in issues related to the environment, society and institutions have become very similar.”

In addition, Sheikha Amal announced that University of Doha for Science and Technology will host the second day of the conference in one of its halls, as the university wishes to integrate a number of its professors and students in learning about these standards, which have come to govern the business community.

On the other hand, it was announced that the Qatar Free Zones Authority will provide the official sponsorship for the conference, where the opening session will be addressed by H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Faisal Al Thani, CEO of the Authority, in addition to other speakers, including Sheikh Tamim bin Faisal Al Thani, Deputy CEO of Aamal Company, and Dr. Karen McDonnell, Head of Global Relations at the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA), who supported the organisation of this conference and promoted it internally and locally. UDST, Public Works Authority, Aamal Company, TechnoQ and Mowasalat had previously announced their sponsorship of the conference.