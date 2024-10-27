AAI All India Inter-Zonal Chess & Carrom Tourney Concludes In Srinagar

The tournament was inaugurated on Wednesday at SKISC, Srinagar, with an opening ceremony attended by Javid Anjum, Airport Director Srinagar, and V.D. Narayan, Secretary General of the International Carrom Federation.

The event concluded on Saturday with a vibrant closing ceremony and prize distribution at SKICC, Srinagar. Notable attendees included:

D.K. Gautam – Regional Executive Director (Northern Region), Javid Anjum – Airport Director Srinagar, G.L. Verma – GM HR CHQ, Rajiv Kapoor – General Manager HR (Northern Region),

V.D. Narayan – Secretary General, International Carrom Federation, Bharti Narayan – General Secretary, All India Carrom Federation, and Kabra Altaf – National Gold Champion in Judo.

Representatives from the Jammu and Kashmir Carrom Association, including Adil Rashid Shah (President), Mudasir Khan (General Secretary), Adfar Jan (Treasurer), along with members Sameer Ahmad, Arif Sultan, Sheikh Saqib, officials, and umpires, were also in attendance.

The closing ceremony honored the winners and runners-up, with trophies and certificates awarded by the dignitaries. The event highlighted the spirit of sportsmanship, celebrating the dedication and achievements of all participants.

Here is a list of the winners:

Team Championship Women

WINNER – SOUTH REGION: S. Lakshmi, S. Sivakami, R. Radha, M.S. Sudhamani.

Team Championship Men

WINNER – SOUTH REGION: M. Praveen, V. Jagan, H.N. Basha, K. Suresh.

WOMEN DOUBLES – Urmila Verma & Anjali Gupta

MEN DOUBLES – M. Praveen & H.N. Basha

WOMEN SINGLES – S. Lakshmi

MEN SINGLES

– M. Praveen

