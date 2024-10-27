Border Guards Destroy Russian Hideouts, Ammo Depots In Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) from the Border Guard's Hart brigade used multiple launch rocket systems and artillery to destroy Russian hideouts and ammunition depots in the Vovchansk sector.

The State Border Guard Service wrote this on its website and published a relevant video.

“Using multiple launch rocket systems and cannon artillery, the gunners struck at the hideouts of enemy personnel, ammunition depots, observation positions, and communication points,” the statement says.

All targets were hit. It was confirmed that 14 invaders were killed and another 12 were wounded.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Russian army's total combat losses in Ukraine since 24 February 2022 amount to nearly 687,600 invaders.

Photo: State Border Guard Service