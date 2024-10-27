India Calls For Restraint In West Asia After Israel Attacks Iran

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) NEW DELHI, Oct 27 (NNN-PTI) – India, yesterday, expressed deep concern over the escalating situation in West Asia, and urged all the involved parties to exercise restraint.

New Delhi's call for restraint came, after Israel launched on Iran early yesterday, in response to a barrage of ballistic missiles that Tehran fired upon Tel Aviv earlier this month.

“We are deeply concerned by the evolving escalation in West Asia and its ramifications for peace and stability in the region and beyond,” India's foreign said in a statement.“We reiterate our call to all concerned, to exercise restraint and return to the path of dialogue and diplomacy.”

India underlined that the ongoing hostilities would not benefit any of the involved parties.

“The ongoing hostilities are to nobody's benefit, even as innocent hostages and civilian populations continue to suffer,” the ministry said.

The ongoing Middle East conflict's political fallout has reached several countries in the region including Iran, Lebanon, Egypt, Syria and Jordan. The situation has prompted many countries to resort to caution in the region.– NNN-PTI

