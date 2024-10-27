Israel Strike On Iran Actually De-Escalates Mideast Tensions, For Now

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Israel's of October 26, 2024 – which hit around 20 military targets in Iran, Iraq and Syria – had been anticipated for weeks. Indeed, the operation followed a promise from Israeli Prime to retaliate for an earlier ballistic missile attack by Tehran in early October.

The move also follows a pattern that has seen Iran and Israel take turns to up the ante in what was for a long time a“shadow war ,” but which has has now developed into direct confrontation.

These tit-for-tat prompted widespread fears that the whole region was poised to enter a more escalatory phase.

But, counterintuitive though it may seem, I believe that the latest Israeli strikes may actually have defused tensions. To understand why, it is worth analyzing the nature and scale of the Israeli operation, as well as the likely stance of decision-makers in Israel, Iran and the United States in the aftermath of the attack.

A calibrated attack by Israel

The October air assault by Iran was itself retaliation for a series of Israeli operations against Iran's proxy group Hezbollah. These included the assassination of a high-ranking Hamas official in Tehran on the eve of the inauguration of Iran's new president in July and the killing of Hezbollah's leader in late September .

Similarly, an earlier air assault on Israeli targets in April by Tehran was in response to Israeli provocations this spring – including a strike against the Iranian consulate in Damascus, Syria , on April 1 that killed two senior military officers.

Many observers anticipated, or feared, an Israeli response to Iran's October missile and drone attack to be heavy, and punishing – Israel certainly has the military capability to do so.