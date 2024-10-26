عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
JAF Source Says No Fighter Jets Of Any 'Regional Warring Party' Permitted To Use Jordanian Airspace

JAF Source Says No Fighter Jets Of Any 'Regional Warring Party' Permitted To Use Jordanian Airspace


10/26/2024 11:07:17 PM

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - An official military source from the General Command of the Jordan armed forces - Arab army (JAF) said that no military aircraft from the warring parties in the region had been permitted to cross Jordanian airspace.

The source told the government-owned Al Mamlakah TV that JAF had been closely monitoring the recent military escalation, highlighting that the Royal Jordanian Air Force (RJAF) was observing the situation with great concern and remained fully prepared to protect the nation.

He urged citizens to rely on official sources for information and avoid rumors.

MENAFN26102024000028011005ID1108821118


Jordan Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search