JAF Source Says No Fighter Jets Of Any 'Regional Warring Party' Permitted To Use Jordanian Airspace

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - An official military source from the General Command of the Jordan - Arab (JAF) said that no military aircraft from the warring parties in the region had been permitted to cross Jordanian airspace.

The source told the government-owned Al Mamlakah TV that JAF had been closely monitoring the recent military escalation, highlighting that the Royal Jordanian Air Force (RJAF) was observing the situation with great concern and remained fully prepared to protect the nation.

He urged citizens to rely on official sources for information and avoid rumors.