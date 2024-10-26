Ruling Party Georgian Dream Leads With Over 50% Preliminary CEC Results

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Central Election Commission (CEC) of Georgia has begun releasing preliminary results of the parliamentary held on Saturday, October 26, according to data covering about 70% of polling stations (2,176 out of 3,111) where electronic was used.

This is reported by Ukrinform, referencing NewsGeorgia .

The results so far show the ruling party Georgian Dream in the lead, along with four opposition groups also expected to secure seats in parliament:

Georgian Dream – 52.9%

Coalition for Change – 11.9%

Unity – 9.79%

Strong Georgia – 9.05%

Gakharia – For Georgia – 8.26%

Voter turnout was reported to be nearly 59%.

Earlier, Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili posted on the social network X stating that the opposition was leading with over 50% of the votes, claiming European Georgia held 52% of the votes despite alleged election irregularities and the exclusion of diaspora votes.

Following the closing of polling stations at 20:00, several exit polls were released, showing both the opposition and the ruling Georgian Dream party with notable support in the parliamentary elections.

According to Ukrinform, polling stations across Georgia opened on Saturday at 8:00 local time, excluding the occupied regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia. Eighteen political parties are competing for parliamentary seats, with a 5% threshold required for entry. These elections are being called historic, as their outcome may shape the country's future direction - either towards the European Union integration or closer ties with Russia.