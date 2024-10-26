Al-Araby Of Kuwait Loses To Abdish Ata Of Kyrgyzstan 0-1 In Asian Football Challenge Cup
Date
10/26/2024 7:09:45 PM
KUWAIT, Oct 26 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti Al-Araby team lost by a clear goal on Saturday to its counterpart Abdish Ata of Kyrgyzstan in the first match of Group Two of the Asian football Challenge Cup At the Kuwait Club Stadium.
Al-Araby remained without points, while Abish Ata achieved the first three points in the group. The group also includes Maziya of the Maldives and Arkadag of Turkmenistan. They will face each other later today. (end)
