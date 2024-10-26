Belize Launches Initiative To Strengthen Governance For Transparency And Accountability

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) BELMOPAN, Belize – The of public service, constitutional and reform, and religious affairs, through its Good Governance Unit, in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and with funding support from the United States government, launched the“Strengthening Governance for Transparency and Accountability in Belize” project.

This 24-month initiative aims to address long-standing governance challenges and build a more transparent and accountable public service.

This comprehensive project focuses on the capacity-building of key stakeholders, including public servants, civil society organizations (CSOs), academia, and the media. Additionally, it aims to enhance the institutional capabilities of the Public Service Commission (PSC) to effectively manage cases involving violations of public service and general workers regulations.

“By fostering behavioural changes within the public service and establishing a network of watchdogs, we are laying the foundation for a governance system in which citizens can trust that their government operates with integrity,” said Henry Charles Usher, minister of public service, constitutional and political reform, and religious affairs.

In partnership with the UNDP and the US government, this initiative adopts a multi-institutional approach, creating a lasting community of practice for key stakeholders. Over the next two years, the goal is to significantly strengthen governance in Belize by fostering transparency and accountability.

Designed with SMART objectives, the project is expected to increase public trust in government institutions, reduce the perception of corruption, and establish a more equitable and transparent governance framework.

The sustainability of this initiative is ensured through strategic partnerships that encompass government, civil society, and international organizations, ensuring that its positive impact extends beyond the project's initial time frame.

The post Belize launches initiative to strengthen governance for transparency and accountability appeared first on Caribbean News Global .