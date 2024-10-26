India Expresses Concern Following First Open Israeli Attack In Iran: 'Exercise Restraint And Return To...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Iran Israel News: India has expressed significant worry regarding the escalating tensions in the Middle East following Israel's recent on Iran . The of External Affairs issued a statement on Saturday, stating, "We are deeply concerned by the evolving escalation in West Asia and its ramifications for peace and stability in the region and beyond. We reiterate our call to all concerned to exercise restraint and return to the path of dialogue and diplomacy."

“The ongoing hostilities are to nobody's benefit, even as innocent hostages and civilian populations continue to suffer. Our Missions in the region are in contact with the Indian community,” the MEA statement added.

Iran Israel News: Israel's Military Actions

The Israeli military conducted a series of pre-dawn airstrikes targeting military installations in Iran, which they claimed were involved in the production of missiles aimed at Israel . Despite the strikes, there was no immediate assessment of the damage caused, and the Israeli military did not confirm if oil or missile sites were targeted-actions that would signify a major escalation.

Explosions were reported in Tehran, with Iranian state-run media claiming that the attacks caused only“limited damage.” According to reports from Iran's Al-Alam television, two Iranian troops were killed in the strikes.

| Iran warns of 'proportional reaction' after Israel strikes: Report

The strikes filled the air for hours until sunrise in Iran . They marked the first time Israel's military has openly attacked Iran, which hasn't faced a sustained barrage of fire from a foreign enemy since its 1980s war with Iraq.

Israel is also widely thought to have been behind a limited airstrike in April near a major air base in Iran in which the radar system for a Russian-made air defense battery was hit.

Iran Israel News: Iran's Stance on Self-Defence

In response to the Israeli attacks, Iran's Foreign Ministry on Saturday asserted its right to self-defence, stating, "We consider ourselves entitled and obligated to defend against foreign acts of aggression." This statement underlines Iran's position amidst the ongoing conflict.