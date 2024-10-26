Apple's Vendor Jabil Expands India Operations With $275 Million Investment

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Oct 26 (KNN)

Jabil, a major supplier for Apple, is set to deepen its presence in India with an of USD 250–275 million.

Over the next three to four years, the U.S.-based giant plans to open at least two new facilities, reinforcing India's growing role as a global hub for Apple's and broader electronics manufacturing.

Currently, Jabil operates two in Pune, Maharashtra, within the Ranjangaon MIDC zone, where it produces plastic casings for Apple's AirPods.

The expansion will not only increase Jabil's output of consumer electronics but also support the company's growing involvement in home appliances and electric mobility (e-mobility) sectors. A significant part of this growth includes a new manufacturing facility planned for Tamil Nadu.

As part of the expansion, Jabil recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Tamil Nadu government to invest ₹2,000 crore in an electronics manufacturing plant in Tiruchirappalli.

This move reflects a broader industry trend, with key Apple suppliers like TDK Corporation, Foxconn, and Tata Electronics also ramping up operations in India. These investments are part of a strategic effort to diversify supply chains and reduce dependence on China.

With Apple's manufacturing ecosystem spreading across states such as Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Maharashtra, India is steadily emerging as a critical base for the company's component production.

Jabil's forthcoming facilities are expected to enhance India's position in global electronics manufacturing while creating local job opportunities and fostering economic growth.

Beyond its involvement in Apple's ecosystem, Jabil is a leading global manufacturing solutions provider serving industries such as healthcare, automotive, and telecommunications.

Known for its expertise in supply chain and product lifecycle management, Jabil offers comprehensive services ranging from design and prototyping to manufacturing, assembly, and logistics.

The company integrates advanced technologies, including automation, artificial intelligence, and 3D printing, to improve efficiency and drive innovation. Headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida, Jabil operates in over 30 countries, maintaining a strong commitment to sustainability.

By helping clients optimize production processes and minimize environmental impact, Jabil continues to cement its reputation as a trusted partner in delivering high-quality, complex products to market efficiently.

This latest expansion underscores not only Jabil's long-term commitment to India but also the country's increasing importance in the global electronics manufacturing landscape, particularly as companies pivot towards de-risking their supply chains from geopolitical tensions.

