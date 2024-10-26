Source: No Military Aircraft Allowed To Transit Through Jordanian Airspace
Amman, Oct. 26 (Petra) – A military source from the General Command of the Jordanian Armed Forces-Arab army told Al-Mamlaka TV that no military aircraft from the conflicting parties in the region have been allowed to transit through Jordanian airspace.
The source highlighted that the armed forces have been closely monitoring the military escalation in recent hours. The Royal Jordanian Air Force is on high alert and prepared to protect the nation, the source said.
The official urged citizens to rely on official sources for information and to avoid spreading unfounded rumors.
