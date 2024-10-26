BJP Will Form Govt In Maha, J'khand With Full Majority: Gajendra Shekhawat

(MENAFN- IANS) Jodhpur, Oct 26 (IANS) Union of Culture and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Saturday expressed confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will repeat its Haryana electoral success and form the with a full majority in the states of Maharashtra and Jharkhand, where Assembly will be held next month.

"During the Haryana elections, all opposition parties created a narrative that the was winning, but such was the effect of double-engine government that the BJP succeeded in forming a historic government with a full majority. I can say with confidence that the BJP will be successful in forming a government with a full majority in Jharkhand and Maharashtra too," the Union Minister told the mediapersons here.

The BJP went on to defy many Exit Poll predictions to emerge victorious in the Haryana elections by bagging 48 out of 90 seats to form the government in the northern state for the third consecutive time,

In Maharashtra, the BJP is in alliance with the Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party.

Gajendra Sekhawat, meanwhile, also sounded confident of the BJP's "good performance" in the upcoming by-elections in Rajasthan.

Bypolls will be held in Rajasthan on seven Assembly seats on November 13 -- Dausa, Salumber, Jhunjhunu, Ramgarh, Chorasi, Khiwsar and Deoli Uniara.

Five of the seven Assembly seats fell vacant following the election of sitting MLAs, all from Congress and its allies in the INDIA bloc, as Lok Sabha members in the 2024 general elections.

Two seats -- Ramgarh and Salumber -- fell vacant after the death of Zubair Khan and BJP legislator Amrit Lal Meena, respectively.

Besides Ramgarh and Salumber, by-elections will be held on November 13 in Dausa, Jhunjhunu, Deoli-Uniara, Khinwsar, and Chorasi.

A total of 94 candidates filed their nominations for 7 Assembly constituencies till Friday which was the last day of filing nominations.

Bypolls in various Assembly constituencies in the country are being held along with the Assembly polls in Maharashtra and Jharkhand.

While voting will be held in two phases in Jharkhand -- November 13 and November 20, polling for the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly will be held in a single phase on November 20.

The results will be announced on November 23.