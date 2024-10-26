عربي


Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Saturday Until 12:00 GMT


10/26/2024 9:09:59 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN -- The Iranian military says that two soldiers were killed in the Israeli occupation's overnight air strikes that targeted the country's military bases.

KUWAIT -- The Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly denounces and rejects the Israeli occupation's overnight aggression on Iran.

CAIRO -- Emirati MP Mohammad Al-Yamahi wins a two-year term presidency of the Arab Parliament, after receiving 53 votes, compared to eight votes for his Libyan opponent MP Abdulsalam Nasiya.

BRUSSELS -- EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell says that he joins the call of UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk for immediate action by world leaders to end the humanitarian tragedy unfolding in Gaza. (end) mt

MENAFN provides the information "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

