K'taka Bypolls: People Will Give A Fitting Reply To Cong's Misgovernance, Says Basavaraj Bommai

Bengaluru, Oct 26 (IANS) Former Karnataka Chief Minister and BJP Member of Parliament Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said that the people will give a fitting reply to the ruling Congress in the state for its 'misgovernance' in the upcoming bypolls in three Assembly constituencies.

Speaking to the in Shiggaon on Saturday, he said that the Congress has been dreaming that its 'guarantee schemes' will be successful, but "it will not come true".

Bommai's son, Bharat Bommai, is contesting as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Shiggaon in the November 13 bypolls.

"Just as the people supported the BJP in the last Assembly elections, they will receive the same kind of support and the party workers are fully geared up for the election," Bommai said.

Asked about Karnataka Housing and Minorities Welfare Minister Zameer Ahmad's 'challenge', Bommai termed it as "ridiculous and far from the truth".

Zameer Ahmad had stated that Basavaraj Bommai never discussed anything about the development of the Shiggaon Assembly constituency.

The Minister further stated that he would retire from politics if Bommai was able to prove that he was concerned about the development of the constituency he represented.

To a question about caste arithmetic in the Shiggaon constituency, the BJP MP said they (people) are all united.

"People from all communities have expressed their support for Bharat Bommai," he said.

By-polls in three Assembly constituencies of Karnataka will be held on November 13.

The ballots will be counted on November 23.

BJP candidates for Shiggaon and Sandur -- Bharat Bommai and Bangaru Hanumantha, respectively, filed their nominations on Friday for the upcoming by-elections.

Besides, NDA candidate for the high-profile Channapatna Assembly constituency, Nikhil Kumaraswamy also filed his nomination on Friday.

Nikhil Kumaraswamy is the son of Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy and grandson of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda.

C.P. Yogeshwara, who recently switched to the Congress from the BJP, the grand old party's nominee for the Channapatna by-elections.