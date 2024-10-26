Explosion In Spanish Building Kills Three

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Barcelona: An explosion early Saturday caused a building to collapse in the northern Spanish city of Santander, killing three people, emergency services said.

The incident occurred around 4:00 am (0200 GMT) in a small residential building.

The cause of the blast is still unknown and the explosion sparked a fire, said Gema Igual, mayor of Santander, capital of the Cantabria region.

"The building had a ground floor and two floors, where there could have been around 20 residents," Igual said.

Residents from neighbouring buildings were evacuated as a precautionary measure.