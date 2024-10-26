Explosion In Spanish Building Kills Three
Date
10/26/2024 7:18:00 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
AFP
Barcelona: An explosion early Saturday caused a building to collapse in the northern Spanish city of Santander, killing three people, emergency services said.
The incident occurred around 4:00 am (0200 GMT) in a small residential building.
The cause of the blast is still unknown and the explosion sparked a fire, said Gema Igual, mayor of Santander, capital of the Cantabria region.
"The building had a ground floor and two floors, where there could have been around 20 residents," Igual said.
Residents from neighbouring buildings were evacuated as a precautionary measure.
MENAFN26102024000063011010ID1108820397
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.