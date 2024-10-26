Delhi Minister Gopal Rai Warns 'Next 15 Days Are Crucial' In Battle Against Air Pollution Ahead Of Diwali
10/26/2024 7:00:30 AM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai emphasised the urgent need to tackle air pollution across northern India, calling the next 15 days "crucial". The warning comes ahead of Diwali that has empirically proven tough on Delhi residents.
Following a key meeting with the Central government on Friday, Rai held a press conference on Saturday. The meeting, attended by Union Ministers Shivraj Singh Chauhan and Bhupender Yadav, along with environment ministers from neighbouring states, aimed to assess and address the worsening air quality in the region.
Rai expressed concern over the delay in this year's meeting and said, "Last year, a similar meeting was held in August, allowing us more time to strategise.
