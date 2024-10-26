Egypt FM Sounds Alarm About Looming All-Out Regional War

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Oct 26 (KUNA) -- Egyptian Foreign Badr Abdelatty on Saturday warned of the ramifications of a possible all-out war on regional and international security and stability, calling on the Israeli to stop escalation in the regional.

The Egyptian foreign minister gave the warning during a phone contact with his U.S. counterpart Antoni Blinken, which came in the context of consultations about the regional developments and de-escalation efforts, the Foreign said in a press release.

During the phone conversation, both sides also looked into ongoing efforts to reach a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip within the framework of a prisoner swap deal, in addition to humanitarian aid access to the enclave, the ministry said.

Furthermore, they discussed Lebanon's de-escalation, presidency vacuum and presidential elections, with Abdelatty condemning Israeli violations of this Arab country's sovereignty and cautioning against a humanitarian crisis that has caused the displacement of over 1.2 million Lebanese. (end)

