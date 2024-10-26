Top Events Today: ICICI Bank, Yes Bank Q2 Results, Telangana Cabinet Meet, Jaipur Airport Inauguration, More

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Top events today: A host of key events are slated to happen today, including Telangana cabinet meeting, Jaipur airport Terminal 1 inauguration, ICICI Q2 results, Yes Bank Q2 results and more. Mint brings you a compiled list of financial, and economic events scheduled for October 26.

Given below are the listed happenings for Saturday:

Rajasthan Chief Bhajan Lal Sharma is set to inaugurate Terminal 1 of Jaipur International Airport today. This terminal underwent a drastic revamp and will cater exclusively to international flights from October 27. Designed in an aesthetic heritage way, the airport located in the southern suburb of Sanganer , will now be able to accommodate 15 lakh passengers annually.



Central Depository Services (India) Limited will publish Q2 earnings report on October 26. The market infra firm will consider, approve and take on record the audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, according to company's intimation to exchanges on Monday. Police remand of nine accused persons in the murder case of NCP leader Baba Siddique ends today. The 66-year-old former Maharashtra Minister was shot dead by three gunmen outside his MLA son Zeeshan Siddique's office in Mumbai's Bandra area on October 12.



Minister for Tourism, Culture and Cinematography Kandula Durgesh said that the Tourism department will be introducing one-day spiritual tour in the erstwhile East Godavari district on every weekend from October 26 onwards. The tour package will reportedly include Korukonda, Annavaram, Pithapuram, Samarlakota, Draksharamam and Vadapalli locations, in addition to noted temples and Pancharama Kshetrams. The Bharti Kisan Union (Doaba), a constituent of the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM), said it would block roads at a few places in Punjab for an indefinite period from October 26 to protest against the lapses in paddy procurement , among other issues. This development comes in the wake of indefinite protest by farmers under the banner BKU(D) in Phagwara which will enter sixth day on Saturday.



The Telangana cabinet meeting, initially scheduled for October 23, was deferred to October 26. According to official sources, the meeting was postponed to allow more time to officials tp prepare draft proposals for the revenue law Record of Rights (RoR) Act and finalise modalities for issuing new ration and health cards.



A number of significant Q2 results announcements are scheduled for today that includes a range of banks and companies. ICICI Bank, IDFC First Bank, JK Cement, REC Ltd, Titagarh Rail and YES Bank are scheduled to declare financial results for the quarter and half year ended on September 30. President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to attend the 3rd and 4th joint convocation of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Chhattisgarh's Bhilai on Saturday.

