Stash Dispensaries Celebrates Sesh's Third Anniversary With Haunted City Event In Orland Hills

ORLAND HILLS, Ill., Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stash Dispensaries is thrilled to announce the return of

Sesh Haunted City, a special haunted house event to commemorate Sesh's third anniversary. Taking place at the Orland Hills location on Thursday, October 26th, from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM, the event brings a unique haunted house experience, exclusive cannabis deals and vendor giveaways to Orland Hills.

The Sesh Haunted City experience will feature a unique haunted house with surprises around every corner, and attendees will have the opportunity to interact with popular Illinois cannabis vendors, including Ozone, 4front, Galaxy Labs, 1906, Legacy, Aeriz, and more. Stash Dispensaries is proud to offer a safe, engaging space for the cannabis community to celebrate Halloween while also enjoying special promotions and offers.

"We are excited to be celebrating our 3rd SESH (Social Equality Smoke House) anniversary with our Stash Family! We are also excited to bring the first of its kind, an "open consumption haunted house" of cannabis brands to celebrate with the cannabis community! Cannabis education through immersive experiences is what we do at SESH and we are so thankful for our partners, sponsors, and of course the Stash family!" - Derrick Levy, Co-Founder/CEO of SESH

In addition to the haunted house, Sesh Haunted City will offer:

- Exclusive product deals on premium cannabis brands

- Vendor giveaways and branded swag

- Music, food, and entertainment for all attendees

As Stash Dispensaries continues to grow, the company remains committed to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for cannabis enthusiasts of all backgrounds. The Sesh Haunted City event exemplifies Stash's dedication to offering unique and engaging experiences for its customers.

For more information on Sesh Haunted City and other upcoming events, visit stashdispensaries or contact Stash Dispensaries at [email protected] .

About Stash Dispensaries

Stash Dispensaries is a premier provider of high-quality cannabis products in Illinois, offering a diverse selection of premium brands. With multiple locations, Stash aims to create a welcoming, community-driven shopping experience that caters to cannabis consumers of all levels.

