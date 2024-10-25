Julie Green Of CPT Group Nominated For Orange County Business Journal's 2024 Women In Business Award

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Announced by CPT Group, Inc.

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

CPT Group is excited to announce that Julie Green, Senior Vice President of Operations, has been nominated for the Orange County Business Journal's prestigious 2024 Women in Business Award. This nomination highlights Julie's remarkable contributions to CPT Group and the class action administration over the past 19 years.

As a key driver of the company's success, Julie has meticulously designed and implemented thousands of class action legal notice programs, helping to elevate CPT's reputation as a leader in the field. Her extensive knowledge and dedication to exceptional quality have made her an invaluable asset to the company.

Julie's leadership goes beyond operations; she is profoundly committed to fostering a workplace culture rooted in integrity, respect, compassion, ethics, and diversity. Her unwavering commitment to these values touches every aspect of CPT's operations, inspiring her teams to continually strive for excellence. Under her guidance, CPT's operational teams have been able to support the business development team's objectives, ensuring that law firms receive the high-quality service they've come to expect from CPT.

About CPT Group: Founded in 1984, CPT Group is a leader in class action administration services across the United States. With a proven track record in managing complex legal notice programs and distributing settlement funds, CPT continues to set the standard for reliability and expertise in the industry.

For more information about CPT Group, please visit .



Media Contact:

Randi Martz

[email protected]

SOURCE CPT Group, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED