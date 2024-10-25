Two Infants Die In Kamal Adwan Hospital After Israeli Bombing Of Oxygen Station

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, Oct 25 (KUNA) -- Two infants died inside the intensive care unit of Kamal Adwan Hospital in Northern Gaza Strip after the Israeli forces destroying of power generators and an oxygen station, medics said.

In a press statement, the authorities in the Gaza Strip announced that the situation is deteriorating alarmingly at Kamal Adwan Hospital, the only medical facility working in Northern Gaza.

A total of 600 people, including patients, medical staff and displaced people, are trapped in the hospital, added that the statement.

Moreover, the occupation forces destroyed three ambulances and a rescue vehicle as well as the electricity generation system, which increases the severity of the crisis, it warned.

It confirmed that the occupation forces are searching the hospital and opening fire inside the various departments, causing a state of panic.

The health authorities in the besieged Strip called on humanitarian organizations to intervene urgently to ensure everyone's safety and provide the necessary needs. (Pick up previous)

