A Founder's Perspective Explores Whether Trademark Research Has Become A Lost Art

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Hosts, Chris Budihas and Jaclyn Baker, of the Finding Your Frequency podcast interview with Chris DeMassa, Founder of TradeMark Express

Chris DeMassa of TradeMark Express discusses comprehensive trademark research and challenges on the Finding Your Frequency podcast.

- Chris DeMassa, Founder of TradeMark ExpressLOS ALTOS, CA, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- On a recent episode of Finding Your Frequency hosts Chris Budihas and Jaclyn Baker welcomed Chris DeMassa, founder of TradeMark Express, to discuss the evolution of trademark services and the critical need for thorough trademark research.In the episode, DeMassa shared insights into the history of TradeMark Express, recognized as North America's oldest trademark service. The company's journey began unexpectedly with a trademark lawsuit, setting the stage for its commitment to protecting clients' intellectual property.What distinguishes TradeMark Express from newer, pop-up trademark companies is its dedication to comprehensive research. DeMassa emphasized that while many firms have shifted focus solely to applications, TradeMark Express adheres to a detailed research process that prioritizes thoroughness. This starts with a Federal & State trademark search, followed by a Common Law search, if the trademark attorney consult clears the mark. Clients benefit from the unique ability to rollover unused funds toward a new name if conflicts arise.DeMassa also discussed the challenges faced by businesses due to competition and misinformation surrounding trademark research. He highlighted a recent meeting with USPTO Commissioner David Gooder shedding light on the USPTO's workload, which has increased due to unsearched applications. This situation has led to a growing number of examining attorneys and the potential for increased fees."We actually do comprehensive legal research... and this didn't used to be such a novelty. Everyone used to do comprehensive research," DeMassa stated during the interview.Listeners interested in trademark services and intellectual property protection can tune in to the full episode of Finding Your Frequency to hear DeMassa's expert insights.For more information about TradeMark Express and its comprehensive trademark services, visit .About TradeMark ExpressFounded in 1992, TradeMark Express is committed to providing comprehensive trademark research and services. With a network of 12 experienced trademark attorneys, the company focuses on ensuring that its clients receive thorough support throughout the trademark application process.About Finding Your FrequencyFinding Your Frequency is a podcast that connects listeners with top creators, influencers, and entrepreneurs, exploring their stories and insights. Hosted by Chris Budihas and Jaclyn Baker, the show aims to inspire and inform audiences about the ever-evolving landscape of business and creativity.

Chris DeMassa

TradeMark Express

+1 650-948-0530

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Other

Finding Your Frequency with Chris DeMassa of TradeMark Express

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.