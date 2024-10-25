US State Sec. Discusses With Lebanese PM, Jordanian, UAE Fms De-Escalation Efforts

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Oct 25 (KUNA) -- Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed with Lebanese prime minister, Jordanian and Emirati foreign ministers in London on Friday efforts to de-escalate the situation in Lebanon and Gaza Strip.

In a press statement, the US State Department said that the Secretary emphasized during his meeting with Lebanese Caretaker Prime Najib Mikati the United States' commitment to a to the conflict in Lebanon that fully implements UNSCR 1701.

He underscored the United States' support for the Lebanese and its sovereign institutions, including the Lebanese Armed Forces, as well as the Lebanese people.

The Secretary reiterated his concern for the loss of civilian lives and civilian suffering and reaffirmed the US commitment to assisting all vulnerable populations, highlighting the USD 157 million in humanitarian assistance the US recently announced.

He emphasized Iran and Hezbollah must not stand in the way of Lebanon's security and stability.

He also expressed support for the UN Interim Force in Lebanon and underscored that the safety and security of their personnel is essential.

They discussed Lebanon's presidential vacancy and the need to empower leadership that reflects the will of the people.

Separately, Blinken discussed with Jordan's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi ongoing efforts to de-escalate regional tensions.

The Secretary underscored the importance of bringing the war in Gaza to an end, securing the release of all hostages, and alleviating the suffering of the Palestinian people.

He reaffirmed the urgency and critical necessity for additional food, medicine, and humanitarian aid to be delivered to the people of Gaza.

He expressed appreciation for Jordan's leadership in providing life-saving aid to Gaza through the Jordan Corridor.

The Secretary discussed the need to reach a diplomatic resolution between Israel and Hezbollah that fully implements United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701 and allows civilians on both sides of the Blue Line to return to their homes.

He reaffirmed the US commitment to work with partners across the region to establish lasting stability.

Blinken also discussed with the UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed continued close cooperation to de-escalate tensions and shape a prosperous future for the region.

During the meeting the US Secretary commended the UAE's humanitarian support for the people of Gaza and Lebanon. (end)

